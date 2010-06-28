Total Takes Stake In Amyris

French oil giant Total has taken a 17% stake in industrial biotechnology firm Amyris and will have one representative on the U.S. firm’s board. Terms were not disclosed, but Amyris CEO John Melo says the Total stake represents a new infusion of cash and doesn’t change Amyris’ plans to raise $100 million in an initial public offering (C&EN, April 26, page 9). In separate deals, Amyris will link with French cosmetic ingredients maker Soliance to make the moisturizer squalane, supply farnesene to Procter & Gamble for specialty chemicals, and provide farnesene to Italy’s M&G to blend into polyethylene terephthalate.
