The periodic table has once again yielded a new form of a diatomic molecule—the radical dianion of nitrogen oxide, NO2– (Nat. Chem., DOI: 10.1038/nchem.701). Nitric oxide, NO, is a hybrid of N 2 and O 2 and exhibits extensive biochemical, industrial, and atmospheric chemistry. The unpaired electron on NO makes it highly reactive and easy to oxidize to NO+ and reduce to NO– , which are electronically analogous to N 2 and O 2 , respectively. A year ago, William J. Evans of the University of California, Irvine, and colleagues isolated the reactive triply reduced N 2 3– radical between two yttrium atoms in a diyttrium complex, expanding the collection of N 2 species (C&EN, July 27, 2009, page 13). N 2 3– is electronically analogous to the superoxide radical O 2 – , an ion that plays important roles in immune system biochemistry. The discovery prompted Evans and his colleagues to try to make NO2– , the hybrid-species analog. The researchers knew the diyttrium N 2 3– complex is a very strong reducing agent, which gave them the idea to react it with NO. When they did, the NO2– complex shown formed immediately. “After all the decades of research on NO, it is quite surprising to find a new oxidation level for this simple diatomic molecule,” Evans says.