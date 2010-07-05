Facts & Figures Of The Chemical Industry

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

July 5, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 27

The fortunes of the chemical industry continued to decline in 2009 while the recovery took its time

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 88 | Issue 27
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

Facts & Figures Of The Chemical Industry

The fortunes of the chemical industry continued to decline in 2009 while the recovery took its time

Fuel From The Sun

Cobalt water-oxidation catalysts benefit from federal initiatives to harness solar power to make fuel

Steven E. Koonin

Energy Department’s Undersecretary of Science talks about laying the groundwork for a clean-energy revolution

  • Research Integrity

    Improving Technology Transfer

    House subcommittee examines how government can help commercialize basic research

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Losing Patent Fights In India

    Because of the country’s strict definition of innovation, major drug firms struggle to win patent protection there

  • Environment

    Health Risks In The Gulf

    Experts call for long-term monitoring, coordination to address human health effects of BP oil spill

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Biological Chemistry

Amyloid’s Functions Expand

Molecule that is linked to alzheimer’s might do more than just cause disease

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS NEWS

More

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT