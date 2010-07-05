Facts & Figures Of The Chemical Industry
July 5, 2010 Cover
Volume 88, Issue 27
The fortunes of the chemical industry continued to decline in 2009 while the recovery took its time
Cobalt water-oxidation catalysts benefit from federal initiatives to harness solar power to make fuel
Energy Department’s Undersecretary of Science talks about laying the groundwork for a clean-energy revolution
House subcommittee examines how government can help commercialize basic research
Because of the country’s strict definition of innovation, major drug firms struggle to win patent protection there
Experts call for long-term monitoring, coordination to address human health effects of BP oil spill
Molecule that is linked to alzheimer’s might do more than just cause disease