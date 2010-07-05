Albert W. Jache, 85, an emeritus professor of chemistry at Marquette University in Milwaukee, died on May 3.
After serving in the Army during World War II, he received B.S. and M.S. degrees in chemistry from the University of New Hampshire. He then earned a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Washington in 1952.
After a brief stint at Air Reduction, in New Jersey, he joined Duke University as a research assistant in the physics department from 1953 to 1955. He then moved to Texas A&M University, serving as a chemistry professor from 1955 to 1961.
Subsequently, Jache conducted fluorine-related research for Ozark-Mahoning, in Oklahoma, before moving to Connecticut to work for Olin in 1964.
In 1967, Jache accepted a position as a chemistry professor at Marquette, acting as chairman of the chemistry department from 1967 to 1972. After helping launch the university’s Ph.D. program in 1969, he served as dean of the graduate school from 1972 to 1977, associate academic vice president for health sciences from 1974 to 1977, and associate vice president for academic affairs from 1977 to 1985. He then returned to teaching and research until his retirement in 1990, after which he continued to consult and referee papers for journals.
Jache was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1949. He was also chair of the Milwaukee Section of the ACS from 1971 to 1972.
In retirement in Marietta, Ohio, he was a member of the Evergreen Community Orchestra and the River City Orchestra. He enjoyed bicycling, playing string bass, and listening to opera.
Jache is survived by his wife, Lucy; three daughters, Ann, Ellen, and Heidi; son, Philip; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter