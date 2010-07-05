Arkema And SolVin Separate In Vinyl

Arkema and SolVin are breaking up their vinyl polymer joint ventures in Europe. Vinilis, which makes vinyl chloride and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) in Martorell, Spain, and is already 65% owned by SolVin, will go to SolVin. France-based VinylFos and VinylBerre, which are Arkema majority-owned ventures that produce vinyl chloride and PVC, respectively, will go to Arkema. The joint ventures were formed a decade ago to integrate the companies’ chloro-vinyl production. Now Arkema and SolVin, itself a joint venture between Solvay and BASF, say they want to steer independent courses in vinyls.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter