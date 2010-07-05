AstraZeneca Compounds Get Malaria Screening

AstraZeneca will open its compound library to Medicines for Malaria Venture, a nonprofit group working to speed the development of new malaria treatments. MMV has enlisted Vicky Avery of Australia’s Griffith University to screen the library’s 500,000 compounds against Plasmodium falciparum, the most lethal of the malaria parasites. Any promising compounds will be funneled to AstraZeneca’s R&D facility in Bangalore, India, for further exploration. AstraZeneca appears to be upping its commitment to neglected diseases: This spring, the firm teamed with the Global Alliance for TB Drug Development to create a joint portfolio of compounds active against tuberculosis.
