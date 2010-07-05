Bert L. Vallee, 90, an emeritus professor of biochemical sciences at Harvard Medical School, died on May 7.
Born in Germany, Vallee received a B.S. at the University of Bern, in Switzerland. He came to the U.S. in 1938 and received an M.D. from New York University College of Medicine in 1943.
Vallee then began teaching at Harvard Medical School, becoming an associate professor of medicine there in 1960. He served as Harvard Medical School’s Paul C. Cabot Professor of Biochemical Sciences from 1965 to 1980. During this period, he was the founding director of the M.D.-Ph.D. program at Harvard. He served as Harvard Medical School’s Edgar M. Bronfman Distinguished Senior Professor from 1990 to 2010. In 1996, he founded the Bert L. & N. Kuggie Vallee Foundation, in Boston.
He is credited with more than 650 publications, including papers, books, and reviews. Vallee was elected to the National Academy of Sciences and the American Academy of Arts & Sciences. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1952.
Vallee is survived by his wife, Natalie.
