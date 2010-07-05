Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Carboxylation Made Simple

Green Chemistry: Method directly adds CO2 to aromatic C–H bonds

by Stu Borman
July 5, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted from J. Am. Chem. Soc.
Credit: Adapted from J. Am. Chem. Soc.

A straightforward and environmentally friendly technique uses carbon dioxide to convert acidic C–H bonds in aromatic compounds into acid and ester groups. The reaction could make aromatic acids and esters more readily available for use in organic synthesis, drug discovery, and other applications.

The reaction uses N-heterocyclic carbene (NHC) gold(I) catalysts, which are stable and recyclable and require no special handling. It was developed by postdoctoral fellow Ine I. F. Boogaerts and chemistry professor Steven P. Nolan of the University of St. Andrews, in the U.K. (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja103429q). Unlike existing ways to carboxylate aromatic C–H bonds, the reaction proceeds at room temperature and moderate pressure, and its only by-product is water.

“This is probably the first example of taking an unactivated C–H bond and directly converting it into a carboxylic acid group,” comments Tomislav Rovis of Colorado State University, a specialist in NHC and transition-metal catalysis. “It’s surprising that the reaction conditions are so mild. The scope is limited to acidic aromatics, but it’s neat chemistry that could stimulate other work in this area.”

“It’s a striking transformation, and we’ll see how general it becomes” as its applicability is further investigated, says John F. Hartwig of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, a C–H bond functionalization specialist. “It’s a breakthrough in using a base as catalyst for carboxylation and therefore has potential for development.”

C–H bonds in oxazoles, chlorinated or fluorinated benzenes, and other aromatic compounds are typically carboxylated with powerful bases like alkyllithiums and Grignard reagents or in transition-metal-catalyzed reactions. The former reactions are stoichiometric, require anaerobic conditions, and produce toxic by-products. The latter use nonrecyclable catalysts, need a C–H bond prefunctionalization step, and require forcing conditions (inert atmospheres, high temperatures and pressures, and large amounts of catalyst).

In the new reaction, the recyclable catalyst activates the most acidic aromatic C–H bond, and CO2 inserts at that position. C–H prefunctionalization is not necessary.

“Nothing of the sort has been so simply done,” Nolan says. “We have hit on something interesting here and are currently exploring how general such functionalizations can be.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making single carbon bonds in a familiar way
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Functionalized Biaryls By Organocatalysis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amides Succumb To Suzuki–Miyaura Coupling, Thanks To Nickel Catalyst

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE