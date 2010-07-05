Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Dow, Mitsui In Cl2 Pact

by Alexander H. Tullo
July 5, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Dow Chemical and Mitsui & Co. are forming a 50-50 joint venture to build a chlor-alkali plant in Freeport, Texas, with a chlorine capacity of 800,000 metric tons per year. The partners expect to begin construction on the plant in the fourth quarter and complete it in 2013. Dow originally had planned to build a new chlor-alkali unit of its own in Freeport by 2011 but canceled the project in early 2009. Mitsui says it is investing $140 million in the new project. Dow, on the other hand, will put up a minimal amount of cash because it already invested in engineering the earlier project. Dow CEO Andrew N. Liveris says the new plan is consistent with the company’s asset-light strategy of finding partners for capital-intensive investments in basic chemicals. “This strategic joint venture bolsters our integration strength while also liberating capital for investment in businesses that are technology- and customer-driven with higher, more consistent earnings,” he says. Under a tolling arrangement, Dow will convert Mitsui’s share of the chlorine into ethylene dichloride, which Mitsui will sell on the international market.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Sabic may join Louisiana methanol project
BASF may double ethylene plant in Nanjing, China
Ethylene glycol planned for Texas

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE