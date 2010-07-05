Elliot Richman Honored With Teaching Award

Elliot Richman, a chemistry and physics teacher at Ramapo High School in Franklin Lakes, N.J., is the recipient of the 2010 Edward J. Merrill Award, sponsored by the ACS North Jersey Section and the New Jersey Science Teachers Association. The award recognizes outstanding high school chemistry teachers from the North Jersey Section. Richman, who has a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Rochester, began teaching at Ramapo High School in 2002.
