Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Expert Judgments On Climate

Survey of climate scientists provides insights not readily revealed by climate models

by Stephen K. Ritter
July 5, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The climate models scientists use to formulate Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change projections, although complex, offer considerable insight about global warming and its likely impacts. But climate science experts’ intuition can often identify potential surprises not readily reflected in climate projections. To capture that knowledge, M. Granger Morgan of the department of engineering and public policy at Carnegie Mellon University and colleagues have conducted surveys of climate scientists. The latest survey reveals that 13 of the 14 experts interviewed believe IPCC’s upper estimate of global warming between now and 2200 is more likely to occur than not if carbon dioxide emissions continue to increase (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.0908906107). The experts believe it’s probable the warming will push Earth’s climate past a “tipping point” in which climate shifts affecting at least half the planet could persist for decades. They also noted that additional research during the next 20 years will only modestly reduce the degree of uncertainty in the projections. “These extensive surveys do a thorough job of getting scientists to carefully think through climate issues and provide their expert opinions,” notes Thomas R. Karl, director of the National Climatic Data Center, who participated in the survey. “If we wait for a fully supported scientific evaluation, we might see a tipping point occur before we are confident enough to say much about it.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Laying Out The Attainable
Thawing Permafrost Throws Off Global Warming Forecasts
IPCC To Assess Geoengineering

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE