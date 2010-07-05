Gilead To Close R&D Labs In Durham, N.C.

To consolidate its antiviral R&D efforts at its Foster City, Calif., headquarters, Gilead Sciences will close its Durham, N.C., research site by the end of 2010. The move will affect 150 jobs; about 20% of the employees have been offered relocation packages. The company acquired the site when it purchased Triangle Pharmaceuticals in 2003. The acquisition led to the development of the HIV/AIDS drug Emtriva, which is sold combined with another Gilead drug, Viread. Sales of the combination, called Truvada, were $658 million in the first quarter.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter