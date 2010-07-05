Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

J&J Teams With Koch Institute

Alliance: Five-year pact will focus on cancer biology and diagnostics development

by Lisa M. Jarvis
July 5, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ellenzweig/MIT
An artist’s rendering of Koch’s new labs, which are set to open in December.
Credit: Ellenzweig/MIT
An artist’s rendering of Koch’s new labs, which are set to open in December.

Another pharmaceutical firm is deepening its ties with academia. Johnson & Johnson, through its Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals subsidiary, has signed a broad, five-year oncology research pact with MIT’s David H. Koch Institute of Integrative Cancer Research.

The collaboration, which the partners are calling “Transcend,” will delve into cancer diagnostics, the origins of cancer, genetic models of disease, and profiles of a tumor’s microenvironment. J&J says the appeal of partnering with Koch is its dual expertise in biology and engineering, which could accelerate development of new technologies and therapeutics.

Koch scientists will submit research proposals to a joint steering committee, composed of three representatives each from J&J and Koch, which will select projects to fund. J&J is funding the research over the five-year period, providing an undisclosed up-front payment and the potential for follow-up investments.

The deal with Koch is part of J&J’s push to look outside its own labs to accelerate drug discovery and development. Last fall, the company created offices of external innovation for each of its therapeutic areas. The goal is to establish closer ties with academic institutions.

“We realized that if we keep trying to do it alone, we won’t get as far as we can if we find academic collaborations where we can have a broad approach and combine the strengths of both organizations,” says Kristen Von Seggern, J&J’s vice president of external innovation for oncology.

The pact between J&J and Koch is one of a growing number of alliances between industry and academia (C&EN, Nov. 10, 2008, page 13). Although companies have historically funded individual academic researchers on single projects, the new collaborations are meant to tap more broadly into academia’s strengths in basic science.

AstraZeneca, Merck & Co., and Pfizer have in recent years forged pacts in specific therapeutic areas with institutions such as Harvard and Columbia Universities. In May, Pfizer went a step further and said it would give a longtime partner, Washington University in St. Louis, unprecedented access to information on existing drug candidates in hopes of finding new uses for the molecules.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Cancer Drug Partnerships
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Merck’s New Model For Collaboration
R&D Consortium Hooks AstraZeneca And Novo Nordisk

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE