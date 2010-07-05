Jack E. McCoy II, 51, a Dow Chemical research chemist, died on April 15 of sepsis and kidney failure.
Born in Charleston, W.Va., McCoy received a B.S. in chemistry from West Virginia University Institute of Technology in 1980 and an M.S. in chemistry from West Virginia University, in Morgantown, in 2004.
He joined Union Carbide in 1990, working as a research chemist at its Charleston Technical Center, in South Charleston, W.Va. After Dow Chemical acquired Union Carbide, he worked as a research chemist at the Dow Technical Center, in Midland, Mich.
McCoy was later promoted to the position of technologist leader in engineering and process sciences within Dow’s Core R&D unit, directing hydrogenation process development efforts.
McCoy received many awards, including the Chemical Sciences Individual Technical Award from Dow. He was a member of ACS, joining in 1999.
He was a member of Christ Church United Methodist, in Charleston, and attended First Presbyterian Church, in Bay City, Mich., performing in their handbell choirs. An accomplished pianist, McCoy served as music director and accompanist for numerous theatrical productions.
He is survived by his parents, Barbara and Jack; and brother, Joseph.
