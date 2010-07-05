Lanxess To Expand Butyl Rubber Capacity

Citing rising global demand from tire makers, Lanxess says it will invest about $25 million to raise butyl and halobutyl rubber capacity at its site in Zwijndrecht, Belgium. The 14,000-metric-ton-per-year expansion will bring capacity at the site to 149,000 metric tons when it is completed in the second quarter of 2012. The firm recently broke ground on a 100,000-metric-ton butyl rubber plant in Singapore.
