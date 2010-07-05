New Chiefs Named At Biogen, Exelixis

Biogen Idec has appointed George A. Scangos, 62, as CEO, effective July 15. A biologist by training, he joins Biogen from Exelixis, where he has been CEO since 1996. Exelixis, meanwhile, has named Michael Morrissey as its new president and CEO, also effective July 15. Morrissey, a Ph.D. chemist, is currently the firm’s president of R&D. Both companies have had their share of trouble recently. Biogen’s former CEO, James C. Mullen, retired last month after a protracted fight with corporate raider Carl Icahn. And Exelixis just lost its second development partner, Bristol-Myers Squibb, for XL184, the most advanced product in its pipeline.
