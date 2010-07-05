Paul E. Fanta, 88, an emeritus professor of chemistry at Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT), died of natural causes on May 3.
Born in Chicago, Fanta earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 1942 and a doctorate in chemistry from the University of Rochester in 1946.
After spending a year as an instructor at Harvard University, Fanta joined the staff of IIT as an assistant professor of chemistry in 1948 and later became a full professor.
During his career, he served as a National Science Foundation fellow at Imperial College London from 1956 to 1957; an exchange scholar at the Czechoslovak Academy of Sciences, in Prague, from 1963 to 1964; a North Atlantic Treaty Organization visiting scientist at the U.K. Chemical Information Service, in Nottingham, in 1970; and an exchange scholar at the Soviet Academy of Sciences from 1970 to 1971.
In 1978, Fanta received IIT’s annual award for Excellence in Teaching. He retired in 1984.
Fanta was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1943. He was also a member of Phi Lambda Upsilon and Sigma Xi.
He is survived by his wife, LaVergne; and two sons, David and John.
