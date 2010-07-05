Academia

Frank D. Blum has joined Oklahoma State University as the Harrison I. Bartlett Chair of Chemistry and chair of the chemistry department. He was formerly Curators’ Professor of Chemistry at Missouri University of Science & ­Technology.

Karen Kashmanian Oates has been named dean of arts and sciences at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. Currently, Oates is serving as deputy director of undergraduate education at the National Science Foundation. She holds a Ph.D. in biochemistry from George Washington University.

Industry

Ivan Amato, former managing editor of Chemical & Engineering News, has joined the Pew Charitable Trusts as its senior officer of communications.

Dave Andrews has been appointed U.S. sales director for Ajinomoto OmniChem, the Belgium-based subsidiary of Ajinomoto Japan. In this newly created position, he will help to grow OmniChem’s U.S. custom manufacturing business. Andrews will be based in Raleigh, N.C.

ICC Industries has named Naveen Chandra as president of ICC Chemical. Chandra succeeds William R. Brunger, who led the company for 19 years. Also at ICC, James Muller has been promoted to executive vice president and chief financial officer. He joined the company in 2000 as vice president of accounting and administration. Finally, Joseph Park joined ICC Chemical in June and will be responsible for its aromatics trading business.

Nick Fuller has been appointed to the position of director of the Global Executive Council for the Project Management Institute, in Newtown Square, Pa. Fuller was previously small-business council director for the American Chemistry Council, in Arlington, Va. He also spent 25 years with various ICI companies in global business development and product and operations management.

Bob Garner has been promoted to vice president of operations and engineering for the Syrgis Group and to general manager of Syrgis Performance Specialties. Garner has been with the company since 2005 and holds a B.S. in chemical engineering from Louisiana Tech University.

Ehrfeld Mikrotechnik has announced that Joachim Heck succeeded Olaf Stange as managing director on March 1. Stange is now the head of the new Southeast Asia regional office of Bayer Technology Services, in Singapore.

David Julien, president of Sigma-Aldrich’s global supply chain, retired on June 30 and was succeeded by Joseph Porwoll. Porwoll has a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Minnesota and has been with Sigma-Aldrich for 26 years.

Caris Life Sciences has named Jonathan Knowles its chief scientific officer. Previously, Knowles was vice chairman of the company. He has a Ph.D. in the genetics of mitochondria from the University of Edinburgh, in Scotland.

Michael Mendelsohn has been named senior vice president of Merck Research Laboratories and franchise head for Atherosclerosis & Cardiovascular Research. He will oversee Merck’s scientific direction from drug discovery and development through clinical trials for atherosclerosis and cardiovascular research. Mendelsohn joins Merck from Tufts Medical Center, in Boston.

Ricerca Biosciences has announced that Michael E. Placke will join the company as senior vice president and general manager of its Concord, Ohio, facility. Previously, Placke served as vice president of drug safety at Wyeth Research (now Pfizer). He has a Ph.D. in pathobiology from the University of Connecticut.

Terry L. Rathman has joined Optima Chemical, a custom manufacturer, as a consultant. Previously, Rathman held consulting positions with Calvert Holdings, Chiral Technologies, PetroCrystals, and Honeywell. He has a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University.

Jim Rekoske has been named vice president and general manager for Honeywell’s UOP renewable energy and chemicals business. Rekoske will succeed Jennifer Holm­gren, who is retiring. Rekoske has an M.S. and a B.S. in chemical engineering from the University of Wisconsin and a Ph.D. in chemical engineering from the University of Delaware.

Rob Scoffin is now chief executive officer of Cresset, a developer of software for calculating and comparing the molecular field characteristics of chemical compounds. He has a Ph.D. in chemistry from Oxford University. Before joining Cresset, Scoffin was vice president of European operations at CambridgeSoft.

Bernadette Spinoy has been appointed senior vice president of base chemicals and health, safety, and environment at Total Petrochemicals. Spinoy succeeds Quentin de Borrekens, who is retiring. Olivier Greiner will replace Spinoy in her previous role as senior vice president of styrenics. Claude Lebeau was appointed senior vice president of research, technology, and engineering at Total Petrochemicals in February. As of June 1, he also became responsible for the company’s worldwide strategic planning.

Dow Electronic Materials, a business unit of Dow Advanced Materials, has named Dominic Yang business group vice president. Yang succeeds Yi Hyon Paik, who retired last month. Yang holds a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Chicago and completed his postdoctoral fellowship at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Ronald G. Yarger has joined Adesis as director of business development. Yarger has a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Syracuse University.