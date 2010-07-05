Peter Stang Wins Cotton Medal

Peter J. Stang, Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at the University of Utah, is the recipient of the F. A. Cotton Medal, sponsored by the ACS Texas A&M University Section and the Texas A&M department of chemistry. Stang was chosen for his many contributions to the field of organic and supramolecular chemistry.
The Cotton Medal consists of a gold medal and a bronze replica and is named for the late F. Albert Cotton, who was the W. T. Doherty-Welch Foundation Distinguished Professor of Chemistry at Texas A&M. Given annually since 1995, the award recognizes excellence in chemical research.
Stang’s research focuses on molecular architecture and supramolecular chemistry via self-assembly. He received the award during a symposium and dinner at Texas A&M in April.
