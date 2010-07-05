Pirates Hijack Ethylene Glycol Ship

Pirates have seized a Singapore-flagged chemical tanker, the MV Golden Blessing, in the Gulf of Aden, 90 nautical miles off the coast of Somalia. A European Union Naval Force helicopter, which was deployed when the German warship Schleswig-Holstein received a distress call from the Golden Blessing’s officers, spotted pirates aboard the tanker. The ship was carrying ethylene glycol from Saudi Arabia to India. Its last known destination after the hijacking was the Somali coast.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter