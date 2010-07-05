President Sets National Space Policy

The U.S. is committed to using space in a collaborative, responsible, and constructive way, according to the National Space Policy defined last week by President Barack Obama. The policy includes goals to improve space-based Earth and solar observation by accelerating the development of satellites; to expand international collaboration in space exploration, Earth observation, and climate-change research; and to pursue both human and robotic space exploration missions. The policy continues the U.S.’s use of space systems for national security and its stance that all nations have the right to access, use, and explore space for peaceful purposes. “No longer is space just a destination to reach; it is a place where we must be able to work in ways that are responsible, sustainable, and safe,” the President said in his statement.
