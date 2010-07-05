Ralph C. Shank, 96, a retired manager at the Idaho National Engineering Laboratory (INEL), in Idaho Falls, died on April 25.
Born in Independence, Mo., Shank received a B.A. from William Jewel College, in Liberty, Mo., and an M.S. in chemistry from the University of Oklahoma, in Norman.
Shank then taught school in Oklahoma and Iowa. He subsequently conducted research at the Tennessee Medical School, in Memphis, and at the Tennessee Valley Authority, in Knoxville, Tenn. He spent the World War II years in Oak Ridge, Tenn., before joining Phillips Petroleum, in Bartlesville, Okla.
In 1951, Shank moved to INEL, where he became a manager of the analytical chemistry branch of INEL’s Idaho Chemical Processing Plant. He retired in 1977. Shank was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1940.
Survivors include two daughters, Awilda Porter and Kathy Clark; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. Shank was predeceased by his wife, Martha, whom he married in 1932; son, Roger; and his second wife, Mary, whom he married in 1994.
