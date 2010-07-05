Sanofi Will Acquire Biotech Firm TargeGen

Sanofi-Aventis is buying TargeGen, a San Diego-based biotech firm developing small-molecule kinase inhibitors for the treatment of leukemia, lymphoma, and other hematological malignancies. The French company will pay $75 million upon closing the deal. Total payments to TargeGen’s owners could reach $560 million depending on the development of TG 101348, TargeGen’s lead product. TG 101348 inhibits Janus kinase 2, which is associated with blood diseases such as myelofibrosis.
