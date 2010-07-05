Stanley Israel Award To Luis Colón

Luis A. Colón, a professor and chair of the department of chemistry at the State University of New York, Buffalo, is the winner of the Stanley C. Israel Northeast Regional Award for Advancing Diversity in the Chemical Sciences. The award consists of a medal and $1,000 grant.
Colón was honored for his efforts to increase the participation of underrepresented students in the chemical sciences. At SUNY Buffalo, Colón recruited and mentored a large number of Hispanic chemistry students at both the undergraduate and graduate levels. He has also served as a mentor for the ACS Scholars Program and the Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation Program.
The Stanley C. Israel Award recognizes individuals and/or institutions that have advanced diversity in the chemical sciences and fostered activities that promote inclusiveness within the region.
