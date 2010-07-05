Teijin Launches Plan For Carbon Fiber

Japan’s Teijin is taking steps to shift its business with the aerospace sector from standard carbon fibers to the fiber-polymer composites known as prepregs (preimpregnated materials). Teijin says it has been awarded a contract to supply fiber and prepreg for Bombardier Aerospace’s new CSeries aircraft. And it concluded an agreement to supply thermoplastic prepregs, made of carbon fiber and polyether ether ketone, for Airbus’ A350 wide-body plane. The firm says it will build a thermoplastic prepreg line at its plant in Oberbruch, Germany, by next March. Teijin is also talking to Airbus about selling prepregs that incorporate the fiber maker’s benzoxazine thermosetting resin for use in the A380 plane.
