Univar Files For An Initial Public Offering

The chemical distributor Univar has filed paperwork with the Securities & Exchange Commission for an initial public offering (IPO) of stock. The company, based in Redmond, Wash., says it wants to raise as much as $862 million in the offering. Owned since 2007 by the private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, Univar had sales last year of about $7.2 billion. Univar’s principal competitor, the German chemical distributor Brenntag, went public in April, raising more than $900 million.
