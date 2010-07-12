Aquapharm Picks AMRI For Marine Chemistry

Albany Molecular Research Inc. has formed a marine chemistry collaboration with Aquapharm Biodiscovery, a Scottish firm that discovers marine-derived bioactives for drug and cosmetic applications. Under the deal, AMRI, a contract research firm, will search Aquapharm’s natural-products library for novel druglike compounds with antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory activity. According to Aquapharm, AMRI has related experience from the previous screening of its own terrestrial natural-products library. Aquapharm already works with Croda in personal care and with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in biocatalysts.
