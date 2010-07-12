Electronic Materials

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8828cov1_semiconductor_opt.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8828cov1_semiconductor_opt.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

July 12, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 28

Buoyed by the proliferation of high-tech gadgets, the electronics industry rebounds from last year’s deep downturn

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 88 | Issue 28
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Business

Electronic Materials

Buoyed by the proliferation of high-tech gadgets, the electronics industry rebounds from last year’s deep downturn

Salaries Of Chemists Fall

Unemployment reaches new heights in 2009 as recession hits profession hard

Assessing Aerosols In The Air

Researchers delve into the unknowns of  airborne particulates that affect health and climate

  • Environment

    PACIFICHEM 2010

    Honolulu, Dec. 15–20

  • Physical Chemistry

    Storm In A Teacup

    Water's surface is different from the bulk solution, but how remains a tangled question

  • Environment

    Membrane Movers

    Water treatment businesses adapt their portfolios to meet new regulations and reduce costs

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Materials

Nanostructures Form Like Polymers

Novel nanorod self-assembly process resembles step-growth polymerization

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT