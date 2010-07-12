Electronic Materials
Buoyed by the proliferation of high-tech gadgets, the electronics industry rebounds from last year’s deep downturn
July 12, 2010 Cover
Volume 88, Issue 28
Unemployment reaches new heights in 2009 as recession hits profession hard
Researchers delve into the unknowns of airborne particulates that affect health and climate
Honolulu, Dec. 15–20
Water's surface is different from the bulk solution, but how remains a tangled question
Water treatment businesses adapt their portfolios to meet new regulations and reduce costs
Novel nanorod self-assembly process resembles step-growth polymerization