AstraZeneca And MRC Combine Libraries

AstraZeneca and MRC Technology, the commercialization arm of the U.K.’s Medical Research Council, are teaming up to discover new medicines for a variety of diseases. The organizations will screen 100,000 compounds from AstraZeneca’s library and 50,000 compounds from the MRC collection against 10 biological targets. AstraZeneca has already selected five targets in cancer, cardiovascular disease, neuroscience, and infection. A joint review committee will determine whether to advance promising compounds yielded by the screens, but each organization will retain ownership of its compounds.
