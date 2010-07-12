Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

July 12, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

CP Kelco will spend $8.0 million to expand its pectin facility in Lille Skensved, Denmark. The firm announced a $4.5 million expansion at the same plant in November 2009. Both projects are in response to growing demand for pectin, a derivative of citrus fruit peels used as a gelling and stabilizing agent.

Brenntag, a German chemical distributor, has acquired Denmark’s EAC Industrial Ingredients for about $200 million. EAC is a distributor that operates 27 locations in nine countries, mainly in South and Southeast Asia. It has nearly 800 employees.

Dow Chemical CEO Andrew N. Liveris and Dow Corning CEO Stephanie A. Burns are among the executives named to President Barack Obama’s President’s Export Council. Liveris says he applauds “the President’s vision for driving a resurgence in U.S. exports.”

SGL Group and Hitachi Chemical are joining to supply anodes for lithium-ion batteries to the European auto and industrial markets. The two firms already work together in the consumer lithium-ion battery market, where Hitachi calls itself the world leader in supplying anode materials.

Toray Industries has inaugurated a water treatment R&D center at Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University. The center now employs three researchers, but the Japanese firm says headcount could grow to 10 by the end of the year and to 50 by 2015. Equipped with a pilot plant, the center will mostly develop and test water treatment membranes.

Sanofi-Aventis and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation will jointly fund research at academic and nonprofit medical institutions related to new treatments for type 1 diabetes, with a particular focus on β-cell regeneration and immune therapies. Sanofi has the option to license any intellectual property generated in the program.

Arena Pharmaceuticals has picked Japan’s Eisai to market lorcaserin, an obesity treatment that Arena discovered and developed. Arena, based in San Diego, will get $50 million up front and more than 30% of the sales of lorcaserin if the drug is approved. Arena filed a New Drug Application with FDA last year.

Santarus will reduce its workforce by 37%, eliminating 120 jobs, in anticipation of the launch of a generic version of its immediate-release proton pump inhibitor, Zegerid. Cincinnati-based Prasco plans to introduce a generic drug authorized by Santarus.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Genentech breaks off Adaptimmune partnership amid staffing cuts
Nanobiotix partners with Janssen
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Novo Nordisk plans big API project in Denmark

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE