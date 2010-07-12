EU Plans To Control Eight Chemicals

The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) is asking for feedback on its intent to place strict controls on eight compounds under the Registration, Evaluation, Authorization & Restriction of Chemical substances (REACH) program. The chemicals are diisobutyl phthalate, diarsenic trioxide, diarsenic pentaoxide, lead chromate, lead sulfochromate yellow (C.I. Pigment Yellow 34), lead chromate molybdate sulfate red (C.I. Pigment Red 104), tris(2-chloroethyl) phosphate, and 2,4-dinitrotoluene. ECHA is recommending tight regulatory restraints on these substances, which would allow only companies that apply for and are granted REACH authorization to use them in the European Union. Authorization applies to chemicals of very high concern, which under REACH are compounds that are carcinogenic, mutagenic, or toxic to reproduction, or that are persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic. In particular, the agency is seeking comments on any uses of the eight compounds that merit exemption from the authorization process.
