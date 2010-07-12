Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Electronic Materials

Buoyed by the proliferation of high-tech gadgets, the electronics industry rebounds from last year’s deep downturn

by Jean-François Tremblay
July 12, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

CHEMISTRY EVERYWHERE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Chemicals are used in all stages of electronic chip fabrication. Shown here is part of a processing line for silicon wafers at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.
Credit: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Chemicals are used in all stages of electronic chip fabrication. Shown here is part of a processing line for silicon wafers at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing.

At a shareholders’ meeting last month, Morris Chang, the celebrated chief executive officer of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, declared that he expects the chip market to grow by 30% in 2010. His prediction was up from the already-robust forecast of 18% growth that he had made just a few months earlier.

Chang’s lofty predictions signal that good times have returned to the electronics industry, and companies that supply it with critical raw materials are rolling along. The boom is mostly powered by the launch of gadgets such as Amazon’s Kindle and Apple’s i-series of phones, music players, and computer pads, all of which have stoked consumer enthusiasm.

Firms that supply the electronics industry are relieved by the reversal of fortune. In late 2008 and early 2009, they were stunned by an unprecedented business slowdown triggered by the U.S. mortgage loan crisis; this year, they are struggling to keep up with demand. In fact, semiconductor fabricators’ current efforts to expand capacity have been thwarted by the inability of suppliers of manufacturing equipment to quickly assemble complex machinery. “Semiconductor equipment makers had very few orders in late 2008 and early 2009, but now there’s a shortage of equipment,” says Wouter Taen, BASF’s vice president of electronic materials in Asia.

Cyclicality has always been one of the most frustrating hallmarks of the electronics industry. But these boom-bust cycles, lasting about two years on average, could soon be a thing of the past, says Nobu Koshiba, president of materials maker JSR Corp. Corporations used to be the major buyers of electronic equipment, he explains, but products made for consumers have become more important. “For consumers, it’s a pretty fast product cycle,” he says. “There’s a spring model, and just six months later, a fall model.”

In this cover package, C&EN examines three segments of the fast-changing electronic materials industry. In each story, special attention is paid to the critical role played by advanced materials from the chemical industry in addressing the evolution of modern consumer electronics.

The first story describes how semiconductor materials are evolving to enable successive generations of computer chips. The second story explains how a relatively low-tech step in the high-tech manufacturing of semiconductors has become indispensable to the industry. And the third slooks at efforts by materials makers to bring color to the screens of e-readers.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Electronic materials: Semiconductors are humming, but displays are heading for a fall
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. Chemical Output Expected To Slow
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Electronic Chemicals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE