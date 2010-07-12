GSK, Singapore Fund Green Production

GlaxoSmithKline and Singapore’s Economic Development Board have started disbursing funds to academic researchers in green pharmaceutical manufacturing. The company and the government agency will finance the research from a $35 million fund, roughly two-thirds of which comes from GSK. The first disbursement of $3.5 million will go to eight researchers at three academic institutions in Singapore who will hire 17 Ph.D.-level researchers to support their projects.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter