Johnson Matthey Buys Biocatalysis Company

Johnson Matthey has acquired X-Zyme, a Düsseldorf, Germany-based provider of enzymes, particularly oxidoreductases, and chiral intermediates. X-Zyme is a 2001 spin-off from Heinrich Heine University’s Institute of Molecular Enzyme Technology. It will become part of Johnson Matthey’s catalysis and chiral technologies business, established to provide catalysis to the pharmaceutical, fine chemicals, and agrochemical markets. More than 20% of pharmaceutical intermediates contain chiral alcohols, according to Johnson Matthey.
