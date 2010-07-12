Lilly Will Acquire Protein Drug Firm

Eli Lilly & Co. has agreed to acquire Alnara, a privately held biotechnology company that develops protein therapeutics to treat metabolic diseases. “The acquisition of Alnara provides Lilly with a promising entry into enzyme replacement therapy,” says Bryce Carmine, president of Lilly BioMedicines. Alnara’s lead product, liprotamase, is a pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy that is under FDA review for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency, a condition associated with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis.
