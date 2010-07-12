Sanofi Signs Two Bulk Drug Agreements

The French drug giant Sanofi-Aventis will carry out contract manufacturing for two biotech firms. Its Sanofi Chimie arm has signed a toll manufacturing agreement under which it will supply the Dutch company Pharming with the active ingredient in Ruconest, a protein treatment for angioedema that is soon to be launched in several European markets. Pharming says Sanofi will eventually replace Merck & Co., which now supplies Pharming with the bulk drug on a smaller scale. Separately, Sanofi will supply bulk human insulin for an oral form of insulin being developed by Israel’s Oramed Pharmaceuticals.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter