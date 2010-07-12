Stepan Gets Cremer’s Methyl Ester Plant

Stepan Co. has acquired a methyl ester plant on Singapore’s Jurong Island from the German oleochemicals firm Peter Cremer. The 100,000-ton-per-year plant is idle, but Stepan intends to restart it by the end of 2011. “Methyl esters are a core building block of Stepan’s surfactant business,” says the firm’s CEO, F. Quinn Stepan Jr. “Our plan is to install methyl ester fractionation capability on the site in order to supply our customers and our internal surfactant needs globally.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter