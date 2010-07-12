Total And Milliken Collaborate On Resin

Total Petrochemicals and Milliken Chemical have teamed up to develop a new polypropylene resin made by combining Total’s metallocene catalyst technology with Milliken’s NX8000 clarifying agent. The combination boosts the clarity of polypropylene, the firms say, allowing it to compete with polyethylene terephthalate and polystyrene for making thermoformed containers such as soft-drink cups. Total says the resin unlocks polypropylene’s advantages, including low costs, low resource use, and easy processing.
