UOP, Total Advance Methanol-To-Olefins

Engineering firm UOP and oil and chemical giant Total say they have successfully demonstrated a methanol-to-olefins process developed by UOP and Norsk Hydro. During 150 days of production at Total’s Feluy, Belgium, complex, the demonstration plant, which cost roughly $60 million to build, converted as much as 10 tons of methanol per day into the building blocks ethylene and propylene. UOP says the technology permits chemical production from alternative feedstocks such as methane, coal, and biomass.
