Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Another Force To Stabilize Proteins

Structural Biology: Unappreciated interaction is widespread, research shows

by Celia Henry Arnaud
July 14, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

SHORT-RANGE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat. Chem. Biol.
The n→π* interaction occurs when a lone pair of electrons on the carbonyl oxygen in one amino acid overlaps the π antibonding orbital of the carbonyl group in the adjacent amino acid. The light blue and yellow represent the phases of the relevant orbitals. (Black = C, red = O, blue = N, white = H)
Credit: Nat. Chem. Biol.
The n→π* interaction occurs when a lone pair of electrons on the carbonyl oxygen in one amino acid overlaps the π antibonding orbital of the carbonyl group in the adjacent amino acid. The light blue and yellow represent the phases of the relevant orbitals. (Black = C, red = O, blue = N, white = H)

The hydrogen bond has company. Another noncovalent interaction along the protein backbone might help proteins fold and maintain their three-dimensional structures, according to a new study in Nature Chemical Biology (DOI: 10.1038/nchembio.406). Protein modelers may need to incorporate this interaction in their algorithms.

Ronald T. Raines and coworkers at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, have studied the so-called n to pi-star (n→π*) interaction in a variety of systems for several years. They have now teamed up with Derek N. Woolfson and coworkers at the University of Bristol, in England, to show, using protein database searches, that this interaction occurs in nearly every protein. In the n→π* interaction, one of the lone pairs of electrons on a carbonyl oxygen in one amino acid overlaps with the π antibonding orbital of the carbonyl group in the adjacent amino acid.

"Because it's a main-chain interaction, it doesn't matter what the side chains are," Raines says. Any amino acid can form an n→π* interaction, but proline's ring structure makes it especially suited because of the constraints imposed by the distance and angles necessary for orbital overlap.

"What's neat about this is that it's short-range," Raines says. "In the α-helix, the hydrogen bond is between the first and fifth residues." In contrast, the n→π* interaction is between adjacent residues. The n→π* interaction is typically weaker than a hydrogen bond, however. In addition, Raines, Woolfson, and coworkers find evidence for these interactions in nearly every type of secondary structure and even in seemingly unstructured regions of proteins.

Raines thinks this interaction has been ignored for so long because of how people have tended to represent and think about protein structure. "If you look at the α-helix without considering quantum mechanics, you would never think of the n→π* interaction," he says.

"At a practical level, the work suggests that some geometric aspects are not properly accounted for in standard molecular mechanics force fields," says William F. DeGrado, a professor of biochemistry and biophysics at the University of Pennsylvania. "We might have to wait to see how significant this particular missing piece is in the overall picture" of protein modeling, he says. "But it is already clear that they have identified an important feature that will spark new interest and investigations."

The work is notable for its willingness to make bold claims about the ubiquity of the n→π* interaction, according to Neville Kallenbach, a chemistry professor at New York University. "This is risky, but changing the mainstream of current thinking has to be," he says. "One still can't be sure that n→π* interactions are the exclusive explanation for the geometrical correlations that they find. It is worth finding out."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Materials
Air Products sues to block auction of US Federal Helium System
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Polymers
PhaBuilder brews better bioplastics with extremophile bacteria
Electronic Materials
Hemlock awarded grant for polysilicon

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE