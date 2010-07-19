Advertisement

8829cov_hairnet_opt.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

July 19, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 29

Initiatives to educate and employ workers try to find a footing as nanotechnology evolves

Credit:

Volume 88 | Issue 29
Business

Filling Nanotech Jobs

Initiatives to educate and employ workers try to find a footing as nanotechnology evolves

Custom-Made Cells

Synthetic biologists use opposing methods to make microbes with tailored functions

Breaking Tradition In Ireland

Big shifts in the pharmaceutical industry force change on a workhorse chemical manufacturing sector

  • Biological Chemistry

    Supplementing Knowledge

    Researchers seek to understand safety of botanical dietary supplements

  • People

    Making Connections: Irish Universities Team With Industry On Innovation

  • Environment

    Keeping Drug Disposal Secure

    Senate hearing highlights confusion over what to do with leftover medicines, barriers to drug take-back programs

Science Concentrates

Environment

The History Of Weapons Of Terror

An exploration of the myths and realities of chemical and biological warfare

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

