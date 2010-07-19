Bayer Plans Research With European Centers

Bayer MaterialScience has joined Holst Center, a Dutch R&D organization, to work in the field of flexible electronics. Bayer wants to help Holst develop improved “smart foils,” films that can be incorporated into batteries, organic photovoltaics, or organic light-emitting diode lighting. Separately, Bayer Technology Services will cooperate with an advanced materials group at Germany’s University of Erlangen-Nürnberg on functionalized particle systems with customized properties. The partners’ main project will be to improve the manufacturing of optoelectronic devices such as light-emitting diodes and solar cells.
