Bioamber, DuPont Join For Succinic Acid

Bioamber, a joint venture between U.S. renewable chemicals firm DNP Green Technology and French research consortium Agro-industrie Recherches et Développements, has licensed DuPont technology for use at its biobased succinic acid pilot plant. The facility, in Pomacle, France, is the first of its type, and Bioamber says the technology will shorten succinic acid’s time to market. DuPont will have the right of first refusal for the output of future commercial plants.
