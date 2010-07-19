Brain Acquires Stake In Enzymicals

Industrial biotech firm Brain has acquired a minority stake in Enzymicals, which spun off in 2009 from the research group of biotechnology professor Uwe Bornscheuer of Ernst Moritz Arndt University, in Greifswald, Germany. Enzymicals is developing biocatalytic routes to fine and specialty chemicals. The companies will apply Brain’s enzyme libraries to industrial process development. In a similar move, Johnson Matthey recently bought the German university spin-off and biocatalysis company X-Zyme.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter