Charles W. Fleischmann, 74, a retired chemist from Blue Bell, Pa., died on April 22.
Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Fleischmann earned a B.S. in chemistry in 1957 from Queens College before serving in the Air Force until 1962. Supported by a National Aeronautics & Space Administration fellowship and by the G.I. Bill, he earned an M.S. in 1965 and a Ph.D. in 1970, both in chemistry from the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn (now the Polytechnic Institute of New York University.)
During a career that spanned more than 50 years, he developed expertise in energy conversion and worked in technical management at Allied’s C&D Batteries Division, Honeywell’s Power Sources Center, NL Industries, Exide Technologies, Leesona-Moos Laboratories, and Mallory. Most recently, he worked at Advanced Technology Research, in Columbia, Md., and Hydrocarbon Publishing, in Frazer, Pa. Fleischmann was the author or coauthor of more than 50 publications and patents. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Ambler, Pa., for more than 35 years.
An emeritus member of ACS, Fleischmann joined in 1957. He was also a member of the Electrochemical Society, ASTM International, and Sigma Xi.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Claudette; three sons, Charles, Craig, and Christan; and six grandchildren.
