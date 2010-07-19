Advertisement

People

Charles W. Fleischmann

by Susan J. Ainsworth
July 19, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 29
Charles W. Fleischmann, 74, a retired chemist from Blue Bell, Pa., died on April 22.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., Fleischmann earned a B.S. in chemistry in 1957 from Queens College before serving in the Air Force until 1962. Supported by a National Aeronautics & Space Administration fellowship and by the G.I. Bill, he earned an M.S. in 1965 and a Ph.D. in 1970, both in chemistry from the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn (now the Polytechnic Institute of New York University.)

During a career that spanned more than 50 years, he developed expertise in energy conversion and worked in technical management at Allied’s C&D Batteries Division, Honeywell’s Power Sources Center, NL Industries, Exide Technologies, Leesona-Moos Laboratories, and Mallory. Most recently, he worked at Advanced Technology Research, in Columbia, Md., and Hydrocarbon Publishing, in Frazer, Pa. Fleisch­mann was the author or coauthor of more than 50 publications and patents. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Ambler, Pa., for more than 35 years.

An emeritus member of ACS, Fleisch­mann joined in 1957. He was also a member of the Electrochemical Society, ASTM International, and Sigma Xi.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Claudette; three sons, Charles, Craig, and Christan; and six grandchildren.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

