DA Nanomaterials Wins Patent Case

A U.S. District Court jury has found that alumina- and silica-based chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurries sold by DA NanoMaterials do not infringe Cabot Microelectronics’ patents. DA Nano, a joint venture of DuPont and Air Products, says the ruling “reinforces the fact that our products are vastly different from Cabot’s.” Cabot Micro says it is considering an appeal of the verdict.
