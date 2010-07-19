Enzyme Targets Continued

I read with interest Mike Renier’s letter to the editor on pyruvate kinase (C&EN, May 17, page 5).
I’m a biochemist, and I have wondered why NAD kinase (only enzyme to produce NADP) has not been targeted for cancer therapy. This approach might be more effective than other kinase inhibitors such as pyruvate kinase.
The pharmaceutical companies have a library of kinase inhibitors. They might want to include NAD kinase inhibitors in their lists.
Jim Butler
Tucson
