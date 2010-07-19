Ervin K. (Ken) Hulet, 84, a pioneering Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) nuclear chemist, died on June 29 of lung cancer at his home in Diablo, Calif.
Born in Baker, Ore., Hulet served in the Navy at the end of World War II. He then earned an undergraduate degree in chemistry from Stanford University in 1949.
After a brief stint as a health chemist at the University of California, Berkeley, he joined the group of noted faculty member and Nobel Laureate Glenn Seaborg. In 1953, after earning his doctorate, Hulet joined LLNL. In 1967, he discovered mendelevium-258, a heavy isotope of the synthetic element produced earlier by Seaborg and famed chemist Albert Ghiorso.
Hulet retired in 1991 to help his wife, Betty Jo (Joey), through her treatment for lung cancer; she died three months later. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1962.
He is survived by his daughter, Carri Gicker; son, Randy; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and companion, Bobbette Cochran.
