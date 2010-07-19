Infinity Licenses Intellikine Compounds

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, a small-molecule drug firm in Cambridge, Mass., will obtain development and commercialization rights to Intellikine’s portfolio of inhibitors of the δ and γ isoforms of phosphoinositide-3-kinase (PI3K). They include INK1197, a cancer therapy that is expected to enter the clinic next year. Under the license agreement, Intellikine will receive $13.5 million in initial payments, development payments of up to $25 million, and commercialization payments of up to $450 million.
