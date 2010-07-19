Jubilant Spins Off Nonpharma Business

India’s Jubilant Organosys will split itself into two listed units on the Indian National Stock Exchange. One entity, named Jubilant Life Sciences, will focus on pyridine derivatives and the custom manufacturing of pharmaceutical ingredients. The other unit, to be named Jubilant Industries, will consist of Jubilant’s crop protection and specialty polymers businesses. Jubilant says the split will help its businesses operate more efficiently than is currently possible, particularly in terms of how they raise capital.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter